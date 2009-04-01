The Community That Hughes Built

The founder of Pasadena for Obama, Lonnee Hamilton fought negative media coverage of Obama with fact-checked posts from MyBO.

Leveraging the Base Chandler, AZ

Former Republican and call-team leader Barbara Sesate contacted more than 2,500 people, mostly through the site’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor tool.

Educating the Pros Dallas, TX

After consulting other activists he found on MyBO, Tracy Brady designed a more efficient vetting process for volunteers traveling to other states to canvass for Obama.

A Customized Campaign Loudoun County, VA