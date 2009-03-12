Learn More with Less: Nontraditional Fundraising for Corporate Education

The first article in this series focused on enrolling the help of more people. The second article addressed free and lost-cost content. The third article (here) approaches nontraditional fundraising.



This year, more than most, with its fresh-start feeling, calls us to look ahead instead of looking back. To help people learn new things amid tightening belts and hiring freezes, here are a handful of ways to break through.

Sell Off

If you head a department, especially an education group, you probably have intellectual and physical assets people would want to buy. From packaged workshops and elearning programs to templates and cheat-sheets, t-shirts and Chochkies look around for items to sell. Consider talking with your CFO about selling education-related goods in the company store, on your website, through a newsletter or company catalog to recoup some of the money your organization may have lost. Customers, businesses in similar fields and local schools welcome well-crafted learning materials and promotional items.

Even education departments run as profit centers don’t always examine absolutely everything they create or have put together in years past as possible sources of revenue. Your company’s outbound sales department may welcome having one more thing to offer and customers might love an opportunity to get and idea of what else you do.

A government contractor I worked with found the procedures manuals they had created for clients could be easily turned into templates to create DIY public service-facing guides. They sold several hundred kits to organizations that didn’t have the funds to have original manuals created for them.

Ask people in your social network what educational goods their organizations are shopping for to gain quick market data from your pool of available products so that you raise more money than a bake sale… although in tough economic times, you might consider one of those, too!

Swap Out

Does your company have something an education supplier or independent trainer might covet — that you don’t want to sell? An automotive parts supplier I work with trades components for the use of classroom space and management training from a local trade school that has a shop class needing hard-to-find machinery. A technology company barters their productivity software for elearning modules from an educational-software provider. An incentives firm offered a vacation to the Bahamas for a small group of IT trainers who helped them get their staff trained on a new network. Maybe your company has box seats at a sports event or local theater, restaurant discounts, theme park tickets. These rewards may seem passé to you yet a welcome benefit for someone else.