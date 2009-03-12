advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Facebook, Google Employees Team Up for Tide’s Social Media Charity Experiment

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

mtd026b

Every company wants to find the secret sauce for social media success, and last night, Tide took a stab at it under the guise of charity work. The company hosted 40 social media buffs from Facebook, Google, and other agencies at the Proctor & Gamble headquarters for a contest to raise money for Tide’s Loads of Hope campaign. The campaign gives 100% of the money from Tide t-shirt sales to disaster relief agencies in the United States.

That’s all well and good, but the real reason for Tide’s Digital Night was to help “P&G understand the digital space”, according to Bob Gilbreath, the event’s marketing strategist. So last night, P&G/Tide divided its visitors into 4 teams (with P&G marketing execs sprinkled throughout), and challenged them to sell as many $20 t-shirts as they could by the end of the evening. The teams used Twitter, Facebook, and personal websites in their attempts to find t-shirt buyers. When it was all over, the Loads of Hope campaign ended up being one of the top stories on Google News.

The winning team raised $50,000, and Tide matched their contribution—not too bad for a night of social media experimentation. And in the end, everyone benefited from the competition. Visiting guests had the opportunity to impress P&G marketing managers, disaster victims got relief, and P&G learned how to navigate the digital media space. Sounds like a blueprint other organizations hoping to use social media should follow.

[Via Bizjournals]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life