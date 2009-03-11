Personal storage, Pop Art, Playing with iFire



VERY SHORT LIST

Personal storage

NONFICTION

Store Front

Twenty-first-century New Yorkers identify their city less by what’s there than by what used to be there. The stunning, color-saturated photos in Store Front – which documents street-level store facades in all five of the city’s boroughs – are big, beautiful reminders.

Jim and Karla Murray take us from Coney Island to Astoria, show us dive bars and furriers, and introduce us to the Yonah Shimmel Knish Bakery and the Lemon Ice King of Corona. The accompanying interviews are uniformly excellent. (“If you were a customer in 1948 and you came back today, it would look pretty much the same,” the manager of Manhattan’s 121-year old Katz’s Deli says.) And the photos themselves are battle flags in the war against corporate sameness.



Store Front: The Disappearing Face of New York (Gingko Press; hardcover; 336 pages)

