Being a single Gen-Yer with no concept of work/life balance,I go out to eat alone pretty often. It wasn’t until I started traveling forwork a few years ago that I first battled that awkward “table for one” feeling.I had issues because I didn’t know how to act when I was seated by myself. Notlike there’s a protocol, but I hadn’t really learned the tricks of the trade. Ididn’t even like sitting by myself in the cafeteria in school.

Sure, I could take away some of that anxiety by sitting atthe bar. People are always talking to you there, and it’s practically thebartender’s job to make you happy. And yet I didn’t actually like this optionany better. So here are some tricks of the trade that I’ve learned to make lifea little easier when flying solo.

1. Bringsomething to make it look like you’re busy. I say “look like” because manytimes, what you originally thought would keep you busy isn’t really going towork. For example, if you’re lugging your laptop around with you, unless it’s ahotel restaurant, you may not be able to connect to the internet. That goodidea of catching up on Family Guy on Hulu.com kind of went out the window. Some goodideas include:

· Reading Material. Because reading makes you looksmart, in addition to being busy. Little lesson: a lot easier to read somethingthat lays flat (like a magazine or Kindle),than a 300-page romance…and do you really want to bring a romance for everyoneto see? If you’re looking to pick up the intellectual type, bring anintellectual book/newspaper/magazine.

· Laptop. Even if you can’t get internet, youcould play some games. Everyone loves solitaire. Or you could be like me andget some blogging done while you wait for food. If you dine on your ownfrequently, you may want to download some entertainment (you can get PDFs ofbooks from Gutenburg.com)and be prepared.

· Phone. This can be a life-saver if you don’thave time to prepare. You can text, tweet, email, blog, facebook, plus more onmost phones. And there’s always that calling people thing, but some restaurantsdon’t allow it, so be careful.

2. Sit whereyou feel comfortable. If you don’t like random guys picking you up, thendon’t sit at the bar. Just save yourself the misery. The same goes for guys,but I usually get the impression they don’t mind when girls try to pick themup. If I’m not feeling super social, I’m a big fan of getting a table in thedining room. Many servers even spend a little extra time on you, making sureyou’re doing great while you’re on your own.