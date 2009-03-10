Paperboys Have a Career Advantage, Says New Book

Just about everything you need to know about building career success you could learn as a paperboy or papergirl.

That’s the suggestion of Jeffrey J. Fox, author of the new book Rain: What a Paperboy Learned About Business. The book is a “business fable” that chronicles the adventures and lessons learned by a paperboy named Rain, and the simple tale has applications for just about any professional whose career is related to business.

The book notes several successful people who delivered papers in their youth: Tom Brokaw, Warren Buffett, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Walt Disney, Naomi Watts, Jack Welch, and Jerry Seinfeld, among others.

A successful businessman and former paperboy himself, Fox participated in a brief email interview with me recently.

Q: In writing Rain, why did you choose this form (fable/business fiction)?

A: I think that story telling is an effective way to engage readers. The stories, and hopefully the lessons therein, are more memorable and easier to personalize than the same messages presented in, say, a didactic essay.



One of the lessons in the book is to treat a job interview as a sales call. How might that approach help a job seeker today?



A job interview is always a sales call. Always! The candidate is both the product and the sales person. 95% of job seekers do not know this reality, and too often are inadequately prepared.

For example, how many times have you interviewed someone looking for a job who says, “So Mr. Musbach, what does your company do?” or “Do you offer dental insurance?” Job seekers of all ages and experience have to first understand that a job exists, directly or indirectly, to get and keep profitable customers — readers, listeners, viewers, patients, parishioners, members. Job seekers must have some idea as to how they can help the hiring company get and keep customers, reduce costs, boost innovation.