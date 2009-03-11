Pimp My Snuggie 2.0



Congratulations! So far, more than 4 million customers have joined the Snuggie revolution, and at least 17 of them didn’t get it as a gag gift. You have created a hit that will live forever in the annals of popular culture. I, for one, can hardly wait to see Mo Rocca on VH1 donning one during “I Love 2009,” airing

next week. Although your idea may not be original (see: Slanket), a wildly cheap and effective marketing campaign has cemented your place as the

sleeved blanket of choice for Americans fearful of having their arms “trapped inside” conventional blankets. And you did all this without the help of Billy Mays or Vince. Shamwow indeed!

With the Slanket and even higher-end products clawing for market share amongst the millions of Americans for whom a blanket is just a cuddlier straight jacket, it’s imperative that you push

out Snuggie 2.0 without delay. Here are some ideas to give extra “legs” to the Snuggie brand:

Snuggielupagus

My hands are free, which is great if I’m driving and feel a

bit of a draft, but I’m scaring the children. Let’s put some footies on this bad

boy! Think of this as a fuzzy, lovable imaginary creature that kids will cling

to–literally–and run wild with it.

A.W.S. – The

All-Weather Snuggie



Part of your ad shows a family of 3 attending an outdoor sporting event. (Unfortunately, the pre-adolescent daughter doesn’t seem to be faring too well with the “one-size-fits-all” sleeves.) But why should Snuggie owners be limited to being spectators? This is obviously a product for people with active lifestyles. We need to communicate that brand message. Think: Gore-Tex, wind flaps, and of course, camouflage. Am I blowing your mind yet?