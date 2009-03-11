Careers: Personal Branding and Seth Godin’s PR Salvo

If you’re in PR, as I am, there’s always a bit of soul-searching along with ire when your profession takes a hit. The latest case in point is a blog the other day by marketing expert and PR extraordinaire Seth Godin .

In his blog, Godin faulted most PR firms for doing publicity, not PR.

“Publicity is the act of getting ink,” Godin states. While “PR is the strategic crafting of the story.”

Godin, of course is a PR extraordinaire himself. Think of marketing whizzes and gadflies and more than likely the first name that come up is his. In fact, like a celebrity, you can just say “Seth” and any market-savvy person will know whom you mean.

And, his latest PR firm salvo is PR genius itself, a readymade self-generating PR machine. In fact, my own post is proof of that.

And, yet, I find myself taking issue with his point.

Public Relations, as anyone worth his PR stripes will tell you, is not simply the issuing of press releases, which sprinkled like seeds, can occasionally germinate, but won’t create a bountiful harvest.