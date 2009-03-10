An American Evolution

Many of us wish we could just go back in time, before all this turmoil started. Before the mortgages went bad, before the stock market tanked, before the massive layoffs. But, there is no going back, only forward. Whatever happens we will not be returning to the naiveté (or complicit denial) in which this arose.

This is a Phoenix and Ashes scenario.

Obama is hard at work. But, he and his team cannot do this alone. Change leadership must spread. We need sparkling examples of new ways of working. Innovation, practical innovation is necessary. Hand-in-hand with hope, there is a call out to visionaries both grand and humble.

My friend, Neil Olonoff, and I were talking recently about a new, American Evolution. Neil is the Chairman of the Federal Knowledge Management Initiative Committee and they have a plan. By the way, this committee is not a government agency, but an affiliation of true believers in Knowledge Management (KM) in both private and public sector roles.

Neil and I pondered, Who is squinting into the fog, imagining America 5.0?

America 1.0 = pre-revolution for independence

America 2.0 = post-revolution

America 3.0 = post-Civil War

America 4.0 = post WWII

Neil says, “Government has to evolve, embracing collaboration for greater productivity. Isolated stovepipes need to open meaningful conversations with external stakeholders. Slow processes must be streamlined and accelerated. Efficient government action is vital to the health of our economy, and rebuilding the strength of the nation. Our plan will help them succeed.”

The committee recently delivered a letter to the White House recommending a Federal Knowledge Management Center to ensure that government activities are managed efficiently, using best practices, lessons learned, and collaborative systems.