How Expensive is Samsung’s Viral Video Super PC?

This week Samsung released an “edgy” viral video to appeal to the youngsters and get people talking about its solid-state hard drives. At the risk of indulging the electronics company by doing just that, I’ve broken down the cost of the super PC built in the video to satisfy the nerdy desire to imitate them. In the video, a team of “hip” British lads arrange 24 of Samsung’s 256GB SSDs in a RAID array to achieve blinding throughput speeds of 2GB a second. Throughput is vaguely defined as the speed at which data moves between the PC’s components–and 2GB a second is a recklessly fast rate that would make a pre-rehab Lindsey Lohan blush.

The video doesn’t enumerate most of the parts the pink-haired goofball featured in it uses, but it does spell out a few: two Intel

quad core QX9775 processors are a main component, as is the video card, a dual-GPU Radeon HD 4870 X2 made by Powercolor. Beyond these two bits, and the obvious Samsung 22-inch monitor and drives, I’ve reconstructed a shopping list that will tell us approximately what this bad boy cost. Will you be impressed? Yes. Will you be a little offended at Samsung’s excesses, especially at how much they belie the intentionally low-budget look-and-feel of the video? You bet.

We’ll start with the ancillary components, and move on to the big guns afterward.

Now for the expensive stuff:

The grand total: $20,534