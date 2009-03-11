Innovation Is Rooted In Discontent: Nokia Has Evolved Over 125 Years

To grow nearly 10 times in 10 years is impressive, but not entirely unheard of. Start with a sufficiently low base or launch an acquisition campaign and almost anyone can do it. Indeed, I’ve bumped into several companies that have.

But to drive

such growth when you are already collecting billions in revenue – and to do it

organically without major acquisitions – is something different, something remarkable.

Almost no company has done it. But Nokia has.

I got a

chance to sit down with Taneli Ruda, one of Nokia’s top strategists. Taneli

helps maintain Nokia’s strategic agenda and leads a team charged with ensuring

Nokia’s strategic plans align with the company’s overall priorities. He gave a

peek into how Nokia has unlocked such breakneck innovation and consistently outmaneuvered

the competition.

Be ahead of the curve

The easy

answer to Nokia’s growth is that the company successfully identified the next

battleground. There was a time when Nokia made tires, produced rubber, owned

forests, and fabricated paper goods. It had, over its hundred or so years of

evolution, become an unfocused conglomerate.

This unaligned

strategy eventually caught up with the Finnish firm. The company’s financial

foundation weakened severely, and its CEO committed suicide.

Great

innovations’ blooms are always rooted in deep discontent. And so Nokia’s

troubles laid the foundation for real change.