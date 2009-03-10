UK’s Guardian Newspaper Embraces Future With Free Digital Content

The New York Times recently took a stab at what a proper online version of a newspaper might look and feel like, and there were recent suggestions that the newspaper might be better off going for an all-Kindle digital distribution model. But the U.K. newspaper The Guardian has made a move to really embrace the digital future today by releasing its own Application Programming Interface.

Why an API, you ask? It’s pretty simple really: The Guardian‘s new “open platform” will enable content partners to re-use online and back-dated printed content (a million or so articles, dating back to 1999) in their own Web pages totally for free, in return for developing the newspaper’s online advertising network–rules for which are built into the API’s terms and conditions.

It’s a pretty bold move in the news publishing industry, and as the paper’s News and Media Director of Digital Content Emily Bell puts it, it kind of allows the paper to move beyond its “single edition” online entity and “be woven into the fabric of the Internet.”

Essentially the Guardian will allow its content to be “retransmitted” through other websites. It’s a little like the move that the Monty Python team pulled off earlier this year, allowing all Monty content on YouTube to be broadcast for free, as long as they content owners were in control of it. In this case, the Guardian will keep hold of the purse strings for the advertising that will accompany its content.

Currently the system is in beta test, and queries to the database from a particular “reseller” are limited to 5,000 per day. But when the system goes fully online soon, expect to see Guardian content popping up in more places online. And expect other newspapers to follow the same model pretty swiftly if it looks like the scheme is successful–particularly considering the rise of the e-book, and the buzz that in these troubled times it’s almost better for newspapers to go out of print totally.

[via Techdigest]