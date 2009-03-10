Time’s lethal effect on closing a business deal is conventional wisdom. It’s truer in some industries than others. But in nearly all cases, the longer it takes to close a deal, the more that gets negotiated away.

Time gives the buyer (whether of a new house, an engineering contract or a new television) more time to re-think the wisdom of the purchase.

The current recessionary economy has people taking much longer to make consumer and B2B purchasing decisions. This slows cash flow and often creates a downward pressure on price.

In a brisk economy, time is more valuable than money. In a slow economy, the opposite is true.

Is there any way to beat this principle? Or is there some way to leverage it?

Beating the Time-Kills-Deals Effect