Go ahead, use those evil powers for good: Unite your team through negative brainstorming

Times are tough, the chips are down, your team’s morale is at an all-time low and now this: another decision made on high and handed down for your team to implement. You want to be a positive leader and rally the troops, but the idea has obvious flaws and your team is circling the wagons of resistance. Now what?

Resist the urge to storm the powers that be and to make demands for reconsideration. Turn instead to focus on your team. Harness their energy and move them from resistance to flawless execution.

Here’s how . . .

I call it “Negative Brainstorming.”

First, listen closely to your team as you present new ideas and decisions. Some resistance is to be expected and should not stop the action of moving forward. But if the resistance is large or if even your most positive players are sharing concerns about the idea, it’s time to jump in and lead.

Next, introduce the “rules” of brainstorming in the negative. Each individual should introduce their concerns, one at a time, while you document them in front of the group. The rest of the group should refrain from discussion, critique or disagreement. All “issues” with the new decision or idea are put up in front of the group. Continue until the group has exhausted their list of concerns and all are documented.

Title the list of concerns “Risks.” Point out that all concerns are simply risks and the power of the team, the true value they can add, is in risk mitigation.