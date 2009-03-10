MiLoft is The Eco-Friendly Apartment We Should All Live in

Architects RMJM have unveiled a design for an apartment today at the Cannes MIPIM property fair that represents the eco-friendly future of apartment design. And in the best trends of innovation, MiLoft doesn’t skimp on cool design features while earning its eco-credentials either.

In fact, MiLoft is designed to minimize the environmental impact of building and living in the apartment pretty significantly. The building’s designed to use sustainable materials where possible–including framework in “responsibly sourced” timber that’s stiffened with steel, and that’s designed to be as modular as possible so it’s easy to load onto a truck, which should also minimize the transport journeys needed during construction.

The cleverness is really in the unit’s climate control. They’re designed to have large glass frontages and an open-plan internal layout, which should maximize solar heating during colder weathers (the friendlier kind of greenhouse effect,) and minimize the need for air conditioning during summer, with free-moving air flows throughout. In particular, the apartments make use of a mechanical ventilation heat-recovery system that makes use of the buildings high air-tightness and heat generated by the occupants and their piles of modern electrical household gizmos for heating–to the level that it “negates” the need for extra heating.

There’s a group of rooftop vegetable gardens to add a natural touch, along with a pinch of CO2 reduction and an education aspect: RMJM sees it as a way of increasing kids eco-awareness. And run-off water collected from the roof is used to flush the apartment’s toilets–a much more eco-friendly solution.

Though it’s just a design concept, it’s one that might gain some traction: MiLoft is specifically designed to offer an affordable housing option, akin to a “trendy” urban loft, as well as being green. That’s a particularly attractive combination in the current financial climate. And the idea that you’d need to turn on your TV and get gaming on your Wii to warm up your home is pretty intriguing all by itself.