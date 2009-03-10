Flying with a top (?) innovative carrier.

Last week I did fly with Emirates. As they are number 42 in FC’s top 50, I had highexpectations. However it is clear that they look for their innovation towardstheir airplanes, technologies and procedures, rather than at the customerexperience.

The customer experience starts already withchecking in. There were long waiting lines and the person checking me in, hadnot very much experience with tall people who need leg space. Their seats aremore close to each other than on other airlines, so the least I needed was anaisles seat. Well after a long wait she finally provided me with an aislesseat. Then we had to wait in the security area before going to the gate. Thisresulted in huge waiting lines. If they had informed us about this, we wouldhave gone straights to the gate and not waited. Just providing that informationwould have been very helpful.

As we had a stopover in Dubai we had get toanother gate and flight, but we were not informed on which gate we needed to goto. Again a simple action would have increases our satisfaction considerably.

What becomes clear is that they have alimited view of flying, as compared to looking at all the touch points of thecustomer experience. Innovation is not only product innovation, but alsoservice innovation. For services it is essential to look at the whole picturefrom start to finish. Where does the customer experience starts and where doesit end? As a customer I want to get the right service during my journey, whichstarts when entering the airport and finishes when I leave the airportagain.