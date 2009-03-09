Canada: Conflicted On Volunteering?

Having won the Oval Office, the Obama volunteer revolution is just picking up speed. Due to financial constraints, Corporate America intends to grow their volunteer efforts by a whopping 45%. From Washington DC to Mumbai; London to Dubai, volunteer activity is on the rise. Communities endorse it. Companies infuse it. Governments champion it….Except Canada. With no national policy or formalized system, Canuks are living in the stone age of civic duty. Why? Good question. The 49th Parallel exposes contrasts

By now it is well known that President Obama is a fan of volunteering.

During his campaign, he engaged volunteers with such effectiveness that

he essentially stepped into the Oval Office out of nowhere. With 8

million volunteers mobilized for the campaign (not to mention his 4

million fans on Facebook alone), Obama rewrote the playbook on presidential campaigns. Now, you can follow President Obama on Twitter – and he’ll follow you back. Volunteerism continues to show up as a key ideology and pertinent strategy within Obama’s fast-paced presidency. (The Third Sector can also learn from Obama’s approach to volunteerism )

But that’s the United States of America.

Canada, it seems, is a bit more conflicted when it comes to the validity of volunteering.

The Federal Government recently announced that it would not support federal employees as volunteers

at the 2010 Winter Olympics being held in British Columbia. This is in

contrast to the Province of British Columbia’s policy which allows up

to 200 government employees to volunteer utilizing paid vacation and

paid leave in a 50/50 split. It seems British Columbia believes that

both government and taxpayer come out way ahead in this arrangement.

Advanced Education Minister Murray Coell explained, “It’s really sort

of an education for our staff, a free experience that they then bring

back to the workplace.” Coell continued, “There is a benefit to

taxpayers in the long run and to the public service, because employees

have more skills.”

Well that sounds just about right, doesn’t

it? I mean this what everyone, including the Canadian government, talks

about when it comes to the benefits of Corporate Volunteering programs.

Recruitment, retainment, engagement and skill enhancement are just the

beginning of the rewards that business can reap by supporting the

volunteer work of their employees. Oh, and there are also the benefits

of strengthening the community and the overall social fabric of the

nation.

Surely the federal government of Canada not only

supports volunteerism, but actually has mechanisms in place to

facilitate the practice thereby leading the nation by example?