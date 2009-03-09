Canada: Conflicted On Volunteering?

Having
won the Oval Office, the Obama volunteer revolution is just picking up
speed. Due to financial constraints, Corporate America intends to grow
their volunteer efforts by a whopping 45%. From Washington DC to
Mumbai; London to Dubai, volunteer activity is on the rise. Communities
endorse it. Companies infuse it. Governments champion it….Except
Canada. With no national policy or formalized system, Canuks are living
in the stone age of civic duty. Why? Good question.
The 49th Parallel exposes contrasts
By now it is well known that President Obama is a fan of volunteering.
During his campaign, he engaged volunteers with such effectiveness that
he essentially stepped into the Oval Office out of nowhere. With 8
million volunteers mobilized for the campaign (not to mention his 4
million fans on Facebook alone), Obama rewrote the playbook on presidential campaigns. Now, you can follow President Obama on Twitter – and he’ll follow you back. Volunteerism continues to show up as a key ideology and pertinent strategy within Obama’s fast-paced presidency. (The Third Sector can also learn from Obama’s approach to volunteerism )
But that’s the United States of America.
Canada, it seems, is a bit more conflicted when it comes to the validity of volunteering.
The Federal Government recently announced that it would not support federal employees as volunteers
at the 2010 Winter Olympics being held in British Columbia. This is in
contrast to the Province of British Columbia’s policy which allows up
to 200 government employees to volunteer utilizing paid vacation and
paid leave in a 50/50 split. It seems British Columbia believes that
both government and taxpayer come out way ahead in this arrangement.
Advanced Education Minister Murray Coell explained, “It’s really sort
of an education for our staff, a free experience that they then bring
back to the workplace.” Coell continued, “There is a benefit to
taxpayers in the long run and to the public service, because employees
have more skills.”
Well that sounds just about right, doesn’t
it? I mean this what everyone, including the Canadian government, talks
about when it comes to the benefits of Corporate Volunteering programs.
Recruitment, retainment, engagement and skill enhancement are just the
beginning of the rewards that business can reap by supporting the
volunteer work of their employees. Oh, and there are also the benefits
of strengthening the community and the overall social fabric of the
nation.
Surely the federal government of Canada not only
supports volunteerism, but actually has mechanisms in place to
facilitate the practice thereby leading the nation by example?
Um, no. Not really.
In fact, the federal government found no appreciable benefit to volunteering at
the Olympics for government employees. In a memo on the issue, Treasury
Board secretary Wayne Wouters states, “As the steward of taxpayers’
money, we have to strike a balance between employee benefits,
responsible management of public funds, and continuity of service to
Canada.” The balance apparently translates to, “nope”, “no-way” and
“never.”
I guess this makes sense if you don’t believe
volunteering benefits the taxpayer. It makes sense if you see
volunteering as merely an employee ‘perk.’ And I suppose it makes sense
if you don’t believe in the transformative moments that can be found
when you serve your neighbor.
And if this is you, I hope you don’t ever expect to walk out of where you are into places of great leadership.
New leaders offer new hope
Last week, Justin Trudeau delivered his first speech
in the Canadian House of Commons. The son of one of Canada’s more
famous Prime Ministers, Pierre Trudeau, Justin in fairly new to
Parliament, having been elected in 2007. The speech, and the legislation that was tabled with it, concerned the formation of a national policy on volunteerism.
In
his speech, Turdeau proclaimed, “The opportunity to invest in our
communities and non-profit organizations, that do such a tremendous job
already of helping out Canadians in times of need, is extraordinarily
important. We need to make sure that our community organizations and
the charitable entities, that work so hard to help out our seniors,
youth, people in difficulty, working families or single mothers,
receive stable sources of help.”
Speaking from a decidedly
‘youth’ perspective, Trudeau was imploring the House of Commons to
begin investigating best practices from around the world that will
facilitate and promote volunteerism in Canada. He believes such a
framework will, “give young people a choice, many choices. They could
see how they would like to serve and there would be a framework to
approve the provinces, municipalities, NGOs and charitable community
organizations, which would then find volunteers—young Canadians who
perhaps live in that community or who perhaps come from the other side
of the country—to provide all Canadians with the services that are so
well delivered by community organizations.”
And herein lies the
conflict: Young innovative leaders are poised alongside citizens, ready
to change the world through mass mobilization, namely volunteering.
Opposing them are the old, crusty guard, suspicious of the citizens who
are wasting the nation’s time on frivolous and idealistic endeavors,
namely volunteering.
I strongly recommend that the federal
government follow the leadership of thought and practice demonstrated
by the provinces. I also recommend that the senior membership of
Parliament heed the tested and tried wisdom of its newest members.
Oh, I almost forgot.
When
asked why the federal government felt they could not allow civil
servants to volunteer, the response was something akin to, “Well, if we
let people volunteer this time, then we’ll have to let everyone
volunteer.” Good grief, that’s the answer of a parent who doesn’t have
good rationale for a question from a child – a classic example of the continuum fallacy.
Sigh.