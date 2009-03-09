It’s Career Development…on the cheap

Right now is a crazy time. People are losing their jobs,taking pay cuts, or going part-time. There are those who may still have a job,but it feels like they’re actually doing two jobs…or three. And the pay is thesame or less.

That’s usually the rub.

You may workhard for the money, but there just isn’t a lot to go around right now.Especially if you are a Gen-Yer. You don’t have twenty years of experience onyour side. There are two ways to look at this…you are worth way more than thisor you can use this for career development.

You are Worth WayMore Than This

You might be. You might be the best thing to ever happen toyour team. But right now, you can’t think that way. That’s not to sayconfidence isn’t key, but cockiness isn’t going to work. This is the same forthose who are employed and those looking for a job. It won’t work in your favorto talk to someone in HR who had to lay off four people that day, and youarrive on your high horse. There’s a time and place for salary negotiation. Comeup with a plan. Your organization may be able to do outlines as part of yourpackage or current agreement as to when future salary adjustments could bemade, pending the success of the company. Cover your assets, but also beflexible in understanding how the economy is affecting salaries.

You Can Use This forCareer Development

This is probably your best bet. Trust me, I know it sucks towork hard, be underpaid, and feel like “career development” is full of crap.You may already be waitressing on the weekends to pay the bills, or you may noteven be salaried. You may not have helicopter parents to fall back on, and youmay be the queenof coupon clipping. But just like self-affirmation, lookin the mirror (or the computer monitor reflection) and tell yourself it willwork out in the end. Do this until you no longer grit your teeth.