7 Compact Hotels Big on Style

Hotels around the world are enticing guests by pairing high design with low prices, trimming costs by shrinking square footage and inclusive frills like room service and toiletries. Here are seven examples:





Pod Hotel, NYC

230 E 51st St., New York

Size : 80 square feet/7.4 square meters

Cost of single night stay : $89 (bunk); promotional rate of $69 for March

Why you’d stay there : Free Wi-Fi, iPod docking stations, dimmer controls and an LCD TV make you forget it’s a budget hotel. Rooms smaller than doubles don’t have private baths, but an in-room display shows bathroom availability.





The Jane, NYC

113 Jane St., New York

Size : 50 square feet/4.6 square meters

Cost of single night stay : $99 for standard cabins; promotional rate $75

Why you’d stay there : Originally built for sailors and restored just last year, the West Village hotel gives you the sailor experience, down to its communal bathrooms–but with modern luxuries like a DVD player, iPod dock, and free wireless to keep you busy. Cool tidbit: Titanic survivors stayed here post-crash.





easyHotel

14 Lexham Gardens, Kensington, London, and others

Size : 86-96 square feet/8-9 square meters

Cost of single night stay : London rates start at £24.50/$34 USD; Budapest from €15/$19 USD

Why you’d stay there : With 5 central locations to choose from in London (on top of two in Switzerland, one in Hungary, and soon Cyprus), the fast-expanding chain can offer low rates by operating like budget airlines–the earlier you book, the better your rate. The only thing that comes with the room is a towel, but private baths at these prices are already icing on the cake.



