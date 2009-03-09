Barbie Turns 50, Celebrates by Having Some Work Done, Dropping Price to ’59 Levels

For 50 years , a certain American blonde with the figure of a Playboy bunny, the hair-do of a USC cheerleader, and the arches of a Conde Nast editor has been channeling the zeitgeist and fashioning her wardrobe accordingly.

She wore a pillbox when Jackie Kennedy was in the White House, and a mini dress when Twiggy was rocking Cool Britannia. Bob Mackie, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein all lobbied to dress her.

But the girl wasn’t just a bubble-headed fashionista. She had ambition, growing from gigs as a Candy Striper and flight attendant, into serious roles as an astronaut, NBA star, and Presidential candidate.

And she was as peripatetic as a foreign correspondent for the New York Times in her pursuit of seminal news events, suiting up for a European Summit meeting, donning togs for celebrating glasnost, and rifling through her wardrobe for just the right look for the fall of the Berlin Wall.

She is, of course, that princess of plastic, Barbie. The iconic doll, both revered and reviled since her introduction in 1959 (wearing a black and white striped bathing suit), is celebrating her 50th birthday today. Can a Cougar Barbie be far behind?

The doll, based on a German sex toy called Bild Lilli, which itself was based on a foul-mouthed promiscuous newspaper cartoon character, was originally created by Ruth Handler, a co-founder of Mattel, and nicknamed after her daughter.

The little vixen with the almond-shaped blue eyes and the Dynel hair, originally sold for $3. One of the originals, in mint condition, fetched $27,450 at auction in 2006.

Mattel estimates that it has produced a billion fashions for Barbie and friends since 1959, using 105 million yards of fabric – making it one of the world’s largest apparel manufacturers.

In honor of her birthday, today, Mattel is releasing the new Bathing Suit Barbie® doll, a modernized version of

the original 1959 doll that pays homage to Barbie’s original 1959

price by offering the new doll for $3 during the doll’s birthday

week (March 9-14 at participating retailers).