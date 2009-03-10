The Social Media Connections Arm Race: A Zero-Sum Game?

While I was ripping it up slope side, my email inbox filled up with social media requests: new followers on Twitter, new friend requests on Facebook and requests to be LinkedIn with me.

Thankfully, the place we were staying had no Internet, no cell phone reception, not even dial-up access. I was, for the first time in a long time, offline. My only access was on my iPhone, which worked because of the tower at the top of Sugarloaf. A couple of times while I was on the chairlift I updated my status.

When I got home I checked my emails. Turns out that I lost 15 followers on Twitter after a seemingly innocuous tweet. I rarely lose followers on Twitter so I was surprised that a single tweet lost me so many. (I use a service called Qwitter to track my un-follows.)

As I looked at who had quit my Twitter feed almost all of them were new followers who I just hadn’t gotten around to following back yet. You have a year to send wedding gift thank you notes, but apparently the time to respond to a Twitter follow is significantly shorter.

Some of these disenchanted followers were following over 20,000 people, but they no longer wanted to follow me?!? I’ve always wondered about these people…how did they get so many followers?

Since Twitter limits the number of people you can follow to 2,000 initially, and then has a moving cap that limits the number of people you can follow based on how many people are following you back, you get a lot of people who regularly follow someone, and then unfollow them if they haven’t responded within a set number of days. In fact, there’s also people who follow to get follow backs, then quickly and discreetly drop them so they don’t take up the limited number of follows allowed.