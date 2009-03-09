Find a Mentor for Success

Self confidence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become self confident you need to do three things. 1) Become an optimist. 2) Face your fears and act. 3) Surround yourself with positive people.

As I’ve mentioned before mentors, by definition, are positive people. They are willing to give of themselves to help others succeed. The April issue of SUCCESS Magazine has a great article on mentors and mentoring.

SUCCESS is my favorite print mag. If you’re not already a subscriber, I suggest that you go to www.success.com and do so. Every issue is jam packed with useful information on how to become the personal and professional success you deserve to be.

The SUCCESS article points out that most successful people – from Bill Gates to Luke Skywalker – have mentors. The term “mentor” comes from The Odyssey. Odysseus entrusted the care of his son, Telemachus, to Mentor when he set out to fight the Trojan War. The best mentors will help you learn and grow by sharing their knowledge and wisdom with you. In this way, you can benefit from their experience without having to suffer the consequences of gaining that experience firsthand.

I have been fortunate to have had several mentors in my life and career. All of them shared several characteristics. They all…

• Were willing to share their wisdom, knowledge, skills and expertise.

• Had a positive outlook on life. They helped me through tough times and showed me how to find the opportunity in the difficulties I was facing.

• Were genuinely concerned about me and my success. In addition to be knowledgeable, they were empathic.

• Really knew what they were doing. I respected them for their knowledge and skills.

• Kept growing themselves. All of my mentors were curious and inquisitive. Sometimes the roles were reversed. They asked what I was reading, and then read the books themselves – so they could learn and we could discuss the ideas.

• Gave me direct, constructive feedback. They held me to high standards. They congratulated me when I met their expectations. They corrected me when I failed to do so – but in a manner where I learned what not to do the next time.

• Were respected by their colleagues. Choosing someone who is highly regarded in his or her field or company is one of the best ways to identify a mentor.

• Sought out and valued the opinions of others. My best mentor always told me to listen most carefully to the people with whom I disagreed – in that way I might learn something. And, he was right.

Here are some of the tips I gleaned from the SUCCESS article on how to get the most out of a mentoring relationship.