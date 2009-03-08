Is This the Future of Video Storytelling for Organizations?

In February of 2007, The Washington Post launched “onBeing.”

The concept?

We need to get to know each other better and what better way to do that than by capturing everyday stories from everyday people?

The result? Short video stories that are:

Compelling

Inspiring

Radically simple

“The unique videos present the musings, attitudes, passions and quirks of people in an up-close documentary style. Each person speaks to the camera against a stark white background. The uncomplicated presentation intensifies the viewing experience and focuses the spotlight on each person’s story without distraction.” (Washington Post press release)

Beyond the simplicity it offers, there is something “soulful” about it. Perhaps it’s the fact that each one of us have stories that resonate with one another. Yes, the details in our stories are different but the truth in another’s story is also within us, too. After watching a few of these stories, I find myself remembering that we are all connected and inseparable.