The World’s Richest Men, Betting on Green

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Green energy

The world’s canniest investors and business minds aren’t letting the green revolution slip past them; they’re ponying up cash, hoping to fund alternative energy startups and eco-solutions that might one day remake the market. What exactly are they betting on? The Times of London compiled a list of the world’s foremost “eco barons”, and where they’re investing their money. Here’s the top ten:

Rank

 

Name

 

Country

 

Wealth

 

Green investment

1

 

Warren
Buffett

 

USA

 

£27bn

 

Wind power

2

 

Bill
Gates

 

USA

 

£26bn

 

Renewable fuel

3

 

Ingvar
Kamprad

 

Sweden

 

£22bn

 

Renewable energy

4

 

Marcel
Brenninkmeijer

 

Holland

 

£19bn

 

Natural power

5

 

Mukesh
Ambani

 

India

 

£15bn

 

Life sciences

6

 

Michael
Bloomberg

 

USA

 

£14.4bn

 

Natural energy

7

 

Michael
Otto

 

Germany

 

£13.2bn

 

Green products

8

 

Paul
Allen

 

USA

 

£11.5bn

 

Natural fuels

9

 

Donald
Bren

 

USA

 

£8.2bn

 

Environmental research

10=

 

Sergey
Brin

 

USA

 

£7.5bn

 

Green energy

10=

 

Larry
Page

 

USA

 

£7.5bn

 

Green energy

 

Of course, the list provides only cursory indication of the sector and it doesn’t provide any indication of how much investment is piling into each sector. This would allow you to roughly analyze which technologies seem most primed for success. A Japanese magazine recently did a similar exercise, asking engineers: What technology is most likely to pull us out of the present recession? The survey’s big winners were solar cell and green vehciles—from electric cars to next-gen battery tech. But look at the precise results, the methodolgy seems a little inane—why are Blu-Ray recorders even on the list?!—but it does scream for more thorough excercises of this sort. Anyone out there know of any good studies or predication markets which give a good overview of where the eco investments are heading?

[Image via Jeroenolthof.nl]

