10 Tips to Green Your Corporate Office, Event, and Party Groove

Been cutting costs by greening the office? Thinking about how to reduce further, even when it is time to court Expo attendees or a ball room of potential investors? Shake it like a Polaroid Picture or Electric Slide on down the page for 9 tips (and reasons why) corporate offices and events are jumping to a green groove.

1 Internal Handouts: Use EcoFont for planning documents and other must print materials. This specially-designed font uses up to 20% less ink and it’s a free download. www.ecofont.eu

2 Get the Word Out: Display the Eco-Safe Merit Badge on web, blog and ecommerce pages to allow pages to be e-mailed or downloaded. www.ecosafe.com Use social and digital media like Twitter, FaceBook, and Youtube in higher ratios than print. Four out of five printed pages become trash. Stop the tree carnage by keeping it digital.

3 If You Must Print: Go green! Investigate the base material to be printed on looking for something recycled or natural, using low water to be produced, and has low to no toxic chemical waste. Investigate the ink. Veggie ink is best as it is 90%+ reclaimable and made from non-toxic sources. Ink that requires low water processing (used to get indoor and outdoor weathering capability) is the next best choice. Location, location, location… the further you have to ship it, the higher the transportation carbon foot print to get it to you. Ignore the myth green printing does not cost more.

4 Web Hosting: Use one of many web hosting services powered by wind or solar energy. Co-op America’s Green Pages lists green vendors. Hosting in-house? Checkout IBM’s Big Green project or contact your hardware provider. Consolidation and going green tips can reduce your IT energy consumption up to 40%.

5 Bags: When selling merchandise encourage buyers to bring their own (no cost) or provide reusable organic fiber bags or biodegradable bags (ad opportunity). Each year in the US we use 91 billion plastic bags and 10 billion paper bags. Plastic bags take 1,000 years to breakdown and paper bags populate landfills.