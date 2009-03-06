10 Tips to Green Your Corporate Office, Event, and Party Groove

Been cutting costs by greening the office? Thinking about how to reduce further, even when it is time to court Expo attendees or a ball room of potential investors? Shake it like a Polaroid Picture or Electric Slide on down the page for 9 tips (and reasons why) corporate offices and events are jumping to a green groove.
1 Internal Handouts: Use EcoFont for planning documents and other must print materials. This specially-designed font uses up to 20% less ink and it’s a free download. www.ecofont.eu
2 Get the Word Out: Display the Eco-Safe Merit Badge on web, blog and ecommerce pages to allow pages to be e-mailed or downloaded. www.ecosafe.com Use social and digital media like Twitter, FaceBook, and Youtube in higher ratios than print. Four out of five printed pages become trash. Stop the tree carnage by keeping it digital.
3 If You Must Print: Go green! Investigate the base material to be printed on looking for something recycled or natural, using low water to be produced, and has low to no toxic chemical waste. Investigate the ink. Veggie ink is best as it is 90%+ reclaimable and made from non-toxic sources. Ink that requires low water processing (used to get indoor and outdoor weathering capability) is the next best choice. Location, location, location… the further you have to ship it, the higher the transportation carbon foot print to get it to you. Ignore the myth green printing does not cost more.
4 Web Hosting: Use one of many web hosting services powered by wind or solar energy. Co-op America’s Green Pages lists green vendors. Hosting in-house? Checkout IBM’s Big Green project or contact your hardware provider. Consolidation and going green tips can reduce your IT energy consumption up to 40%.
5 Bags: When selling merchandise encourage buyers to bring their own (no cost) or provide reusable organic fiber bags or biodegradable bags (ad opportunity). Each year in the US we use 91 billion plastic bags and 10 billion paper bags. Plastic bags take 1,000 years to breakdown and paper bags populate landfills.
6 Drinkware and Food Containers: Use your own or rent and wash up with biodegradable dish soap. For big celebrations or if it’s not that kinda party: If adult beverages are part of the appeal offer reusable cups made of recycled and recyclable plastic charging a fair price to attract the buyer who knows more than one drink is in their future. Use recycled paper (good) and biocompostable (best) food containers complimented by composting and recycling bins. Check out www.worldcentric.com for biodegrable plates, cups, bowls and utensils made from vegetable based polymers and not non-renewable petroleum. (Great idea for your cafeteria too.) In 2003 it is estimated that the U.S. trashed 64 billion paper and 73 billion Styrofoam and plastic cups and plates in to landfills. On average, hauling trash is more expensive to an organization than recycling or composting. Per person, the U.S. wastes 300 lbs of packing per year.
7 Parades: If your party parades, use biodiesel powered tractors and vehicles to keep good, clean, fuel fun moving. And what about all those plastic Mardi Gras beads? Last year Arc of United Way agencies of New Orleans began a bead recycling program. The agency provided jobs to disabled adults who collected, sorted, packaged and sold more than 64,000 pounds of Mardi Gras empowering the program.
8 Recycling Drives: If you pull a big crowd to your party, team up with a local recycler. Hold a drive for old/worn out cell phones, shoes, clothing, CDs, etc. As an act of charity or, for those items the recycler will pay a price, offset the ticket price to attract an even bigger crowd. Each year the U.S. throws away more than 82,000 football fields six feet deep in compacted garbage. Only about 32% of U.S. trash is recycled with estimates that an additional 30% is readily recyclable if Americans could make the shot into the recycling bin.
9 Remodeling, Expanding, Building: Go for green, renewable, and as close to local as possible sourced materials. Design and build for air quality and energy efficiency. According to a twenty year study, building green may cost $0-$5 more per square foot gaining you a net benefit of $50-$65 per square foot.
10 Walk the Talk: Walking the green talk can go a long way to leveraging your brand. Green efforts are something to shout about and are eargerly recieved by media and consumers as real news. Skip the fluff and the conventional and go for the green. Don’t know the difference – hire a consultant to guide you.
Googleable: Who’s party is going green in a big way? Washington National’s Baseball Stadium, California Academy of Sciences museum, and Greensboro’s Proximity Hotel.
Make the most of your green groove at work. Green your choices and your sphere of suggestion by example, gentle education, and voting with your dollars when you shop. Change looks hard, and costly until you get your green groove on and experience the savings.
