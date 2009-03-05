Auction Jackson, Postcards from the edgy, Feed your head



VERY SHORT LIST

Auction Jackson

COLLECTION

Neverland Ranch auction catalog

The gilded gates of Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch weren’t high or strong enough to keep the creditors at bay. And so, April 22 to 25, those gates – and hundreds of smaller items from the King of Pop’s personal collection – are going to the highest bidder.

See the entire auction catalog, and bid online for the antique furniture items, toys, gaudy objets d’art, and bizarro knickknacks that Jackson collected. (We especially like the life-size rubber models of a butler and maid.) Many items have low, low price tags: A sultry portrait of Brooke Shields is set to sell for $100 or so, and Jackson’s white Lincoln Town Car limousine is going for a paltry $5,000. The price of eternal childhood may have been too steep for Neverland’s resident Peter Pan, but now it’s within reach for the rest of us.

the Neverland Ranch collection

the VeryShortList.com archive