San Francisco’s $8 Million Green Ferry Casts Off

We’ve all seen hybrid cars and lower emissions buses. But what about an environmentally friendly ferryboat? The San Francisco Bay Area recently unveiled the first in a new fleet of 149 passenger “green” ferries that have ten times fewer emissions than existing boats. The first ferry, Gemini, is already in service, and three more will be added by the end of the year. The ferries were built using funds from an increase in local bridge tolls (as a result of a ballot measure in 2004).

To create the cleanest ferry possible, the Bay Area brought in Incat Crowther, an Australian catamaran designer who has developed passenger ferries for New York, China and other global cities for the past 30 years. We caught up with Andrew Tuite, the company’s technical director, to find out how they designed the $8 million-a-pop clean machine.

Was this the first time you designed a “green” ferryboat?

We always focus on minimalizing the environmental impact, but this was the first time a customer fully embraced all of the available technologies out there to make a design as environmentally friendly as possible.

What makes this ferry environmentally friendly?

We did several things. We optimized the hull [the body of a boat] for minimal resistance, which reduces fuel burn and emissions. That’s why the boat is long and skinny. We also worked with the engine suppliers to develop the cleanest burning engine—basically, it uses a sort of filtering process to reduce bad gases, and it runs on a blend of biodiesel and ultra low sulfur fuels. Plus we put solar panels on the top of the boat to supplement power. There is also more room for bicycles–up to 34 of them–on the boat [to encourage passengers to bike, not drive, to the ferries].