Beware of Backstabbers

Backstabbers are everywhere. At your place of work, in your marketing department, in your accounting department, in your IT department, or for that matter, could be standing right next to your cubicle – pretending to be your best friend.



Backstabbing and double-talking is not just limited to highschool and college anymore. It has gone mainstream and is quite rampant at most companies. You may not know it, but right this very minute someone could be badmouthing you.



If for nothing else, reality television has taught us one thing: that how easy it is to sabotage someone’s relationship – be it business or personal. If you are on the receiving end of this, you know exactly how it goes. One day everything is fine and the next day people have qualms interacting with you. Worst of all, you have no idea what hit you! You keep asking yourself, “Did I do something wrong?“, “Did I say something I should not have?”



Believe it or not, the deed is done and now you have to salvage the relationship. Make sure you at least confront the individual who is at the receiving end of the rumors. Trust me, this will help. Your second step should be to talk to the person who has backstabbed you.



We can take a simple example of your coworker badmouthing you to your boss. Now let us go ahead and approach this from both sides – from your boss’ perspective and from your perspective.



If you are the boss who heard negative stuff about one of your staff member, from another subordinate, needless to say, you should be skeptical. Do not take it at face value. At the very least, talk to this individual or have them come and make their case. If you are uncomfortable in discussing this face-to-face, casually mention it in an email to this person. Ending with “Is it true you said/did that? I am skeptical and wanted to reach out to you directly.” Then give the other person a chance to explain. If you are bright enough, which you should be being a leader and mentor, you should be able to figure out the truth. As a manager, you should have apt judgment skills to identify right from wrong. Figuring out yourself first-hand is always better than feeding off from second-hand information, which can be contorted or misrepresented in many ways than one.