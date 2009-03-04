Speak Beyond Your Fears

I won’t say anything about time evaporating, as it’s March, but we blink and it’s gone. So the way I look at it, I have to make the right choices in real time. I’m always amazed at how people put things off to “one day” or “I’ll do it later” and they never really get to it. I have more people come to me not wanting to have any regrets. Well, not regretting anything is easier than you think. Just do things, don’t just think about them. Change your focus in conversations and look at life as a clean canvas to paint the most glorious picture on. Close your eyes, see it and then make it happen!

People are putting things off because of the economy, because of lack of resources or not enough time. thing is, you can’t buy back time. You can ask yourself (and answer) the question “When is the right time?” But while you do that, look at the ramifications of putting it off for the ‘right’ time as well.

And while you’re at it, remember along with every choice you make, every conversation you have will shape your future.

Period.

Everything you share is processed by the person listening through their own story. Speak to what they fear most, and they’ll fear more. Focus on what you fear the most and you’ll fear more, for you and the other person on the other side of the conversation. If you start the conversation complaining about the economy and the difficult working and living environment, everything you say from that moment on will be filtered through that first sentence.

There are people thriving in these less than optimal times. Why? Because they see beyond the immediate and each choice on its own to what they want to create and grow into for their future.