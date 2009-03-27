DreamWorks Animation has gone all-in with Monsters vs. Aliens,

its only film release of 2009 and the first major feature to be “shot”

totally in 3-D. In the future, “all movies are going to be made in

3-D,” DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg declared last year.

Right now, an extra dimension doesn’t come cheap —

Katzenberg has estimated that it added $15 million to the movie’s $150

million budget. And you have to wonder if there’s such a thing as being

a too-early adopter: Most theaters have yet to install the

$70,000-per-screen equipment needed to show all three Ds. So when this

motley band of adorably heroic monsters steps up to save humanity from

an aggressive alien race, more than half of moviegoers will have to

settle for just two. — CD