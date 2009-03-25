Photoshop World ’09

Ah, Photoshop: You make us look so good! At this celebration of the world’s most popular photo-editing, face-improving, cellulite-removing

software, attendees can check out all manner of add-ons and gadgets,

and engage in discussions about photography. But convention sponsor

Adobe might not be as enthused. In a sign that planned obsolescence

ain’t what it used to be, the Photoshop maker’s latest design software,

Creative Suite 4, came out last fall. Almost nobody bought it. Turns

out most people are pretty happy with CS3. Maybe those pictures aren’t

worth a thousand words — or a $499 software upgrade. — SL