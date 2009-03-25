Ah, Photoshop: You make us look so good! At this celebration of the world’s most popular photo-editing, face-improving, cellulite-removing
software, attendees can check out all manner of add-ons and gadgets,
and engage in discussions about photography. But convention sponsor
Adobe might not be as enthused. In a sign that planned obsolescence
ain’t what it used to be, the Photoshop maker’s latest design software,
Creative Suite 4, came out last fall. Almost nobody bought it. Turns
out most people are pretty happy with CS3. Maybe those pictures aren’t
worth a thousand words — or a $499 software upgrade. — SL
Wed, March 25
Touch Up
Photoshop World ’09
Boston
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com