Skoll World Forum

By Fast Company Calendar

At this social-enterprise summit, you’ll see that doing good is,
well, doing good. Entrepreneurs, donors, and thinkers will meet at the
Saïd Business School (SBS) to mull market-driven tactics for saving the world.
A biz school is an apt venue; MBA types are flooding the sector.
“Students want to combine markets and meaning, rather than just pad
their pockets,” says Pamela Hartigan, head of SBS’s Skoll Center. Plus,
they realized there are no jobs in banking. — TB

Wed, March 25

