Sustainable Innovation at Johnson & Johnson

By James Todhunter1 minute Read

Here’s a great podcast with Ray Jakubowicz, R&D Program Director, Worldwide Systems R&D for Johnson & Johnson’s Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics.  In this podcast, Ray talks about the role of sustainable innovation and how it’s viewed as a key competency for the future at J&J.

Ray also discusses the challenges of spreading innovation disciplines across independent operating companies in a larger organization, and the need to develop new long horizon metrics to measure corporate return on innovation.It’s a good interview with a change agent in the trenches of innovation every day.  Watch the podcast and hear Ray’s take on the impact of sustainable innovation practices. 

