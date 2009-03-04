Sustainable Innovation at Johnson & Johnson

Here’s a great podcast with Ray Jakubowicz, R&D Program Director, Worldwide Systems R&D for Johnson & Johnson’s Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics. In this podcast, Ray talks about the role of sustainable innovation and how it’s viewed as a key competency for the future at J&J.

Ray also discusses the challenges of spreading innovation disciplines across independent operating companies in a larger organization, and the need to develop new long horizon metrics to measure corporate return on innovation.It’s a good interview with a change agent in the trenches of innovation every day. Watch the podcast and hear Ray’s take on the impact of sustainable innovation practices.