Game Developers Conference

If this gamefest’s 18,000 attendees aren’t testament enough to the industry’s strength, take a look at the sales: The sector generated $22 billion in revenues last year, up from $18 billion in ’07. For those of you not so quick with mental math, that’s 22% growth. “Mind-blowing,” says David Riley of research firm the NPD Group. Credit technological advances and the growing ranks of casual gamers. (Thanks, iPhone!) The keynote speaker will be — are you ready? — HIDEO KOJIMA!!! If you know who that is, you’re a ginormous geek. If you don’t, well, he’s only one of the greatest game designers ever, responsible for Metal Gear Solid. — ACL