World Water Day

It’s been 4,500 years since the Mesopotamian cities of Lagash and

Umma battled over irrigation rights. That was the world’s first — and

so far only — full-fledged water war. But UN secretary-general Ban

Ki-moon warned last year that water shortages were creating “tensions

in conflict-prone regions” across Africa and Asia. With up to 3 billion

people due to face severe water shortages by 2025 (thanks to the

dastardly triumvirate of pollution, mismanagement, and rising

population), the disputes could boil over. So the UN

will do what it does best: try to cool the quarrels … with a special

and widely disregarded theme day. This year’s water day focuses on

nurturing cooperation among countries that tap lakes, rivers, and

aquifers — which would be pretty much all of us. Let’s hope the

message sinks in. — TB