Calling all fingerlings, russets, and Yukon Golds: This is your
moment. This spud-promoting congress celebrates rising potato
production in developing countries and continued carbfests in developed
ones. And while four days may seem like a lot to devote to the tater
— which, let’s be frank, lacks the zucchini’s titillation or the
artichoke’s intrigue — consider this: The potato is the world’s
fourth-biggest crop (behind wheat, rice, and corn). And because it’s
calorically dense and can survive harsh conditions, it’s been lauded as
an increasingly important weapon in fighting world hunger. We’ll raise
a fry to that. — KR
Sun, March 22
Mash
World Potato Congress
Christchurch, New Zealand
