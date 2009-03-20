World Potato Congress

Calling all fingerlings, russets, and Yukon Golds: This is your

moment. This spud-promoting congress celebrates rising potato

production in developing countries and continued carbfests in developed

ones. And while four days may seem like a lot to devote to the tater

— which, let’s be frank, lacks the zucchini’s titillation or the

artichoke’s intrigue — consider this: The potato is the world’s

fourth-biggest crop (behind wheat, rice, and corn). And because it’s

calorically dense and can survive harsh conditions, it’s been lauded as

an increasingly important weapon in fighting world hunger. We’ll raise

a fry to that. — KR