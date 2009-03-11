March Madness Begins

Last year’s NCAA title game ended in OT with Kansas overwhelming

Memphis with perseverance … and free throws. The win scored KU not

just bragging rights but also big money. Merchandise tied to the

victory earned Kansas more than $600,000 in royalties, the most ever

tallied in the three-month post-championship period. That sum is a

fraction of the value of the college-basketball industrial complex,

which takes in more than $600 million from TV ads alone each season.

The NCAA would be wise to plan on less revenue this year; 2008’s top

tournament advertiser was GM. — Sean Ludwig