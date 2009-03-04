ZillionTV May Be the Set-Top Streaming Box You’ve Been Looking For

Web-based television content streaming is hot in the news at the moment, courtesy of events like the Hulu-Boxee shut down. And now there’s the new ZillionTV set-top box to add to the mix, and it’s a pretty interesting little gizmo.

ZillionTV’s aimed at the non tech-savvy consumer, since it promises a single installation unit that streams free TV content directly to a television. It’s a lot like Hulu, but without the PC requirement. And, like Hulu and a bunch of other systems, it’s ad-supported. There’s an initial cost for the hardware coming in under $100, that gets you the “ZBar” device that is designed to sit atop the screen and contains the main electronics, and a ZRemote, that manages the user interface.

After that initial cost though, there’s no charge for watching “regular” programs–though you do have to pay an ISP for a Web connection. It’ll need to be over 3Mbps to get you standard-definition video streams and over 7 for HD video.

The service will also offer pay-per-view content, achieved through a partnership with Visa and a physical “one-click purchasing” button on the remote–that might make the Zillion more attractive to content providers, who’ll also like the fact it’s a streaming-only model, with no local storage and thus reduced piracy risks. “Major Hollywood studios and television networks such as ABC/Disney, Fox, NBC/Universal, Sony and Warner Bros.” are already on-board.

There are also plans to run a “loyalty” program that lets viewers choose the “ads they’re most interested in” or watch the “programming they love,” and that sounds like it’ll appeal to ABC et. al–it’s likely to become a handy tool for manipulating the public into watching particular content. Though users may choose to avoid the advertising by simply paying a fee before settling down to watch a particular show.

The makers of the device are intent on supplying a “different” experience to TV viewers from cable or other set-top-box solutions. This is thanks to CEO David Dozoretz, who previously worked in special effects at Industrial Light and Magic for a decade. That might be why the “ZRemote” is more than a simple remote control, since it incorporates motion-sensing tech that enables you to gesture-control the device.