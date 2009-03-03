Corporate Volunteering Becomes Popular: There’s Good News, And There’s Bad News

Corporate

donations to charities in the US are about to plummet by over 50

percent. Corporate America intends to make up the difference by growing

their volunteer programs by (a staggering) 45 percent. That might do

the trick, except…few businesses know what to do or how to do it

well. On top of that, managers don’t know how to measure success. The

world of business is facing significant challenges – and under the

merciless scrutiny of the public, there is little room for misstep.

When

you were a kid, did you ever play that game with your friends where one

began a story and the other responded by alternating the phrases, “Oh,

that’s good” with, “No, that’s bad”? If I remember correctly, it would

go something like, So my friend found 50 dollars on the street yesterday. Oh, that’s good. No, that’s bad – it belonged to a robber. Oh, that’s bad. No, that’s good – cause when he came back for it, the police got him.

Oh, that’s good. No, that’s bad – cause the police thought my friend was helping him. And so on…. Ok well, the Conference Board in New York released a report today that has a bit of the game’s cadence to it. You can read the article here, but I’ve decided to re-tell it, for your entertainment. So,

looks like this year almost half of the businesses surveyed have

reduced their donations to non-profits, with another 16 percent

thinking they may have to do the same. Oh, that’s bad

No, that’s fine – corporate donations in the US only account for 5.1 percent of charitable giving. A whopping 75 percent (229 billion in 2007) comes from individuals, anyway. Oh, that’s good. No,

that’s bad – corporations are also cutting back employment. Plus,

people have seen their savings wiped out by Wall Streets mismanagement

so, people have a lot less to donate as well. Oh, that’s bad. No,

that’s not too bad. It seems both corporations and individuals intend

to meet falling charitable expectations with volunteering. Apparently,

Corporate Volunteering is trending to grow by 45 percent this year.

Companies are going to spend more on facilitating employee

volunteering. It is intended to provide non profits with the kind of

skills that they may not be able to afford in this downturn. Oh, that’s good.

No,

that’s great. The lack of dollars may force corporations to form

meaningful partnerships with non profits to achieve socio-environmental

solutions that will benefit the community, the business and it’s

customers. Um…wait, is that bad now? I think I’m confused… No, that’s still good, but hard. Oh, okay, um… It’s

hard because apparently the biggest concern with Corporate Volunteering

is that most managers have no idea how to measure the results of their

efforts in community impact. That, coupled with a lack of understanding

of how to connect Corporate Volunteering with the company’s brand as

well as raise awareness means that companies may never fully realize

the value of the work their employees are doing. Ok, wait, that is bad.

No, that is very

bad. And I’ll tell you why – if you don’t understand the value of

something, it won’t mean anything to you. So if companies aren’t given

good guidance in this area – the area in which they’re hoping to use to

make up for the drop in financial donations – they may not actually

contribute very much to communities. Or worse, they will contribute

great meaning, but they won’t know it and their customers won’t know

it. In the end, it will just be treated like a ‘nicety’ that disappears

when it gets easier to write cheques again. Oh, that is bad. Yes, that is bad. Ok,

so that’s the game (as I remember it). The point is, Corporate

Volunteering can play an important role towards ensuring the health of

our communities and the environment. Check out the article for yourself

and tell me what you think. Is business savvy enough to figure out

volunteerism? Or are dollars always better anyway?