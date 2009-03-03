Cloud Cover – VMWare’s market charge

No sooner did I speculate on who will make a run at providing p-cloud (private cloud) management tools than VMWare comes charging like malcontent bull in a Pamplona ally.

Like Apple before it, VMWare is co-opting a single letter of the

alphabet to brand a series of products. Apple owns ‘i’ and VMWare now

owns ‘v’. I hereby establish my claim to ‘g’ for everything I create,

such as g-confusion and g-discontent.

One of VMWare’s initiatives is vCloud, which is one component of their broader Virtual Datacenter Operating System

(VDC-OS) gestalt. VDC-OS – a clumsy acronym in an otherwise slick

acronym flooded market – seeks to virtualize the data center in very

broad terms. It already has select virtualization components for CPUs,

storage and network and a 2009 roadmap for central management.

What is interesting about their announcement this week is the

addition of a security module. Though conceptually there is nothing

fancy about their security addition, it is the addition itself which is

telling. As I recently mentioned, the winner in the p-cloud space will

have to stitch together all the normal IT functions into one tool that

allows the total abstraction of the data center – auto-discovery,

server classification, network segment management, virtualization,

provisioning, monitoring, redundancy, failover, alerting and more. That

VMWare has taken on a small aspect of security shows they understand

the whole product definition for p-cloud management is incomplete.

It is good that they recognize the problem. I wonder if they foresee the solution.

P-clouds present a perpetual problem with whole product development,

namely that nobody can do it on their own. The primary reason the high

tech business is rife with alliance that change faster than smoochers

at a spin-the-bottle party is that everyone is seeking to create a

whole product by getting other companies to provide some part of the

total solution. As markets and competitive realities change, so do

alliances.

The closest thing to a permanent relationship in Silicon Valley

exists between Larry Ellison and his ego. After that the longevity of a

press release is the nearest runner-up.