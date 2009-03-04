Feeling blue about the state of the economy? Up all night worrying about the future of your business? Well, perhaps you should look on the BRITE side, where “big thinkers” will be talking about the role of technology and innovation in helping companies build and sustain their brands, even in the bleakest of recessions. Speakers like Lisa Hsiah, senior vice president at Bravo TV, and Adam Nash, senior director at LinkedIn, will discuss promising trends including social media, next-generation businesses and digital marketing – which means you might just leave with a BRITE idea or two of your own. — AB