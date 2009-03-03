Skype’s New Visual Voicemail Definitively Proves That Talk is Not Cheap

Leading VoIP provider Skype announced today that it’s working with SpinVox to launch a voice-to-SMS messaging service. But if you’ve got chatty friends and family (Hi, Mom and Dad!), be prepared to pay up: Lengthy voicemails come in up to three separate texts, at 25 cents a pop, and standard Skype text-message rates still apply. Also, if the sound quality is poor or the message is garbled–which, as any cell-phone user can attest, happens all the time–you’ll still get charged for the conversion, even though it’s riddled with question marks and spaces (Skype’s substitute for inaudible words).

The service will support four languges: English, Spanish, French, and German. And if you’re wary of costs, you can limit the number of daily conversions you receive, and leave certain (read: long-winded) contacts off your “OK to convert” list. You could also skip this service altogether, and just…check your voicemail.

SpinVox powers first Skype voicemail to text [Skype via CNET]