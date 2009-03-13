Number nerds, rejoice! Pi — that magical, mystical number

representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter —

gets the attention it deserves today (ahem, 3.14). The world’s most widely known mathematical constant

will be feted with pie parties, pi-ku (aka pi haiku) readings, and

recitation contests, though spouting 100 digits is no big whoop when

you consider a Japanese computer scientist calculated this never-ending

number to 1.2 trillion digits in 2002. Want to up your pi-lover’s cred?

Sink your teeth into a slice today at the Pi Second: 1:59:26 p.m. — KR