South by Southwest

It’s been called the biggest industry party in the world — nearly

150,000 attendees, 80-plus venues, and more than 1,800 acts, including

Ben Harper this year. But SXSW veterans know the annual

music-and-more festival’s most talked-about events often belong to no

industry at all. Unofficial film screenings and seat-of-the-pants jam sessions

draw clusters of festivalgoers to clothing stores and parking lots

across the city. Last year, while brands like Xbox 360 and Rock Band

pushed their wares at official parties, others including Red Bull and

Scion were hanging around (and hosting) unofficial gatherings. All this

big-brand marketing, at an event once dominated by boutique record

labels and niche music mags, may leave a bad taste in some purists’

mouths. But take it from us: It’s nothing a free Red Bull can’t wash

away. — Clay Dillow