“The home-building market is on life support,” says Mike Lucki, head of

Ernst & Young’s global-infrastructure services, reaffirming what we

already know. Yet the 30,000 attendees at this four-day event — the

real-estate industry’s premier worldwide gathering — are likely to be

upbeat. For one thing, they’ll be in Cannes, so what’s to complain about?

Also, starchitects Zaha Hadid and Wolf Prix will supply further

distraction, sharing their big thinking on design, urban planning, and

the future of architecture. And just in time for 2009, forecast to have

the lowest hotel-occupancy rates since 1971, there’s a session on

“Hotels Go Sexy: Fashion Industry Meets Hotel Industry.” Which is

perfect, because hotels not being sexy is the main reason people are

staying home. — Anne C. Lee