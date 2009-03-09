Barbie’s 50th Birthday

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! In honor of her big 5-0, the $3 billion Mattel brand is busting out the global confetti. There’s a birthday bash in a life-size Malibu Dream House — complete with signature-pink carpet — designed by Jonathan Adler. A New York fashion-week show, featuring designs by Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali, and Alexander Wang. And the Shanghai opening of House of Barbie, an eight-floor mecca to the 11.5-inch doll with spa, museum, doll-styling stations, and eateries. “Every detail is customized — even the iconography on the bathroom. Should it be the regular man sign or something fun? We did a Ken doll, of course,” brand manager Richard Dickson says. “It was exhausting.” — KR