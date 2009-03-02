A Reflection on Relocation

There aremany things I have learned over the last few months. Some might seem like the mostbasic of advice, but I would say these have worked very well for me. Here aremy top three:

1. Meetthe People You Know.

I was lucky, our headquarters was in my newlocation, so there were hundreds of people I had worked with on some level inthe past. You may or may not have the luxury of knowing hundreds of people, butyou probably know at least one. You should make a point to meet (face-to-face)the people you know. This may include people who reviewed your resume, did yourphone interview, or sent you the office information. You always get an extrabounce in your step when you’ve had the opportunity to put a face with a name.

2. MeetNew People.

Especially if you are single and have nofamily, find a way to meet new people. If you can afford it, an easy way tostart making contacts is to purchase season tickets to a local sports team. Youstart getting friendly with the people around you, perhaps even sell/exchangetickets so it’s not all an expense. Additionally, find different associationsin your area where you can volunteer. These can be professional groups, alumnigroups, or society associations. There may be minor expenses here, but oftenvolunteering can get you discounts to events.

3. Putin the Face Time.

This is different than just meeting people.Unless you are doing the home office thing, put in the face time for the firstfew months. An easy way to get some real value from this is setting up quick introductionmeetings. Start in your group and then work across the organization. Find outwho else you might need to use as a resource and grab a coffee. You’ll learnneat things about your fellow employees, they’ll know you when you send them anemail request, and you might start having friends for lunch and happy hour.