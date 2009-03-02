Walmart and Twitter Gang Up To Make The World Green

Walmart is greening its supply chain. Twitter is being used to expose corporate practices that are destroying communities and the environment. Instead of dampening an emphasis on sustainability practices, the Financial Crises seems to be heating it up.

ClimateChangeCorp.com posted this interesting article by Brendan May, the Managing Director of Planet 2050.

He believes that even though the global economic crises appeared to

threaten the trend towards greener business, that there are strong

reasons why the opposite might be true. May argues “that the doomsayers

and sceptics who argued that green business would be an early casualty

of the credit crunch appear to have been proved wrong.”

May offers five reasons why Green Business will likely grow during the downturn.

There’s a new sheriff in Washington

“There

will be many debates and trade-offs ahead. But the ‘chatter’ around the

Obama phenomenon is, for now, sufficient for the business community to

assume that the old rules will no longer apply, and that scrutiny of

their environmental performance will increase rapidly in a way that was

inconceivable under the previous regime.“



‘Green’ means less greenbacks

“Combined

with the economic stimulus plans being crafted, many of which place the

search for new clean technologies at their heart, it is unlikely that

people will look back on this global recession as a bad thing for the

sustainability movement.”

Walmart is a bully – but the good kind

“Steadily,

Walmart has begun to implement its strategy. The most significant

recent development is that all suppliers to Walmart are now being

required to step up to the plate on sustainability – rightly so as

Walmart cannot possibly reduce and eventually neutralise its

environmental footprint without its suppliers doing the same.”

Twitter has made talk cheap

“Environmental

NGOs have an opportunity to exploit civil society’s inevitable

dissatisfaction with businesses and governments at a time when both are

being heavily blamed for a mixture of excesses and incompetence.”

Everybody’s doing it

“Legislation,

consumer interest, media coverage, NGO scrutiny and investor pressure

are all headed in one direction – more not less green.”