Ideas Are the Best Stimulus Package

With governments around the world shoveling money out of
pubic treasuries in the hopes of stimulating their economies, how about
summoning a modicum of creativity to build better mousetraps that consumers
might actually want to buy? I mean even at 10% unemployment, that means 90% of
the population still has a job and is buying stuff. If we can come up with a
few good ideas, we can put people to work making things and, hopefully, sell a
few more widgets at home and abroad.
Take two examples that I’ve certainly been buying lately.
American Airlines has a deal with a company called GoGo Internet to have
high-speed wireless internet on cross-country flights. I get emails done and
surf the web, even downloading movies that are better than the ones on the
flight, all for about $12 for a 6 hour plane ride.
Then there’s the new Google Earth oceans features. One will
allow you to see all of the trash out in the Pacific Ocean, amongst other
places, and when you aggregate it, it appears as a continent between North
America and China, growing larger by the day. I’m not sure what the commercial
value of this feature may be, but it is sure is a brilliant idea for showing a
massive problem, caused by the masses, to a mass market.
There’s an old saying that we had wheels and luggage for
centuries, but only in the last few years put the two together. Ideas can make
money faster than complicated government handouts. Now if I could just download
better food on that next flight – – I might even take more trips!