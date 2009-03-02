Five Great Green Gadgets (And a Few Stinkers)

At the second annual Greener Gadgets Conference in New York, the design competition was almost as notable for the gadgets that didn’t make the cut as for the ones that did. Note the Jiggy Bed, which promises to (you guessed it) “convert love into electricity,” the Zigarator, a personal cigarette incinerator, and even a device that looks like a leaf and turns different colors to indicate the health of a plant. As moderator Allan Chochinov deadpanned: “I already have a plant health indicator. It’s called the plant.”

The audience was pretty merciless, too. During a discussion of the Laundry Pod, a portable hand-operated washing machine, a Brit in the row behind me claimed he could perform the same operation, “with a bucket and some soapy water.” Not to mention that some MIT students may have one-upped the Pod with a bicycle-powered device that could work in the third world.

But without much further ado, here are five of the coolest gadgets to come out of the competition:

Eco-Neighbuzz

This building-wide intercom system is a bit like Craigslist–for your apartment. Geared toward the urban set, tenants would be able to ask other neighbors for things (a screwdriver, maybe some eggs or sugar) and advertise services like car sharing or free-cycling (giving away unwanted items for free). As a side bonus, you might even meet the neighbors, finally.